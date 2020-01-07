My Hero Academia Breaks Out a Special Izuku x Ochaco Reunion

Before My Hero Academia‘s latest arc began a new slate of mandatory work studies in order to prep U.A. Academy’s students for the upcoming war with the villains, Class 1-A and 1-B held a joint training session in which Midoriya realized that he had other quirks stored within the power of One For All. This first activation went completely wild, and Ochaco Uraraka surprisingly jumped in to help Midoriya calm down and get the quirk under control. But now that he’s managed to get a handle on his newest Black Whip power during his work under Endeavor, Midoriya was able to confidently thank Uraraka for her help.

This brings us to the latest chapter of the series as Chapter 256 of the manga features one adorable reunion between the two budding heroes as Midoriya thanks Uraraka for her help back then, and Uraraka thanks Midoriya for helping her get inspiration to improve her hero costume.

Chapter 256 has Class 1-A take on a new exercise to show off what they learned during each of their recent work studies, and Midoriya is able to completely summon and use his Black Whip quirk perfectly. Right after, he runs up to Uraraka and tells her that he’s now better able to use this power and thanks her for when she saved him.

Uraraka tells him that Midoriya helped her too as she’s now been inspired to use wires to help her in her daily hero work, and that they both helped lift one another up and have gotten stronger. The two then fist bump, and the rest of Class 1-A can’t help but note how adorable the two are in this moment as well. There’s been more teases between the two lately, and it was revealed in an earlier chapter that Uraraka still thinks very highly of Midoriya.

This makes it seem like it’s more of a respectful thinking than romantic, but seeing the two open up so much around one another is certainly one of the many reasons fans are hoping that they will continue to share moments like this in future chapters. It would be nice if they could do so before the inevitable other shoe drops and the villains all make their move.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.