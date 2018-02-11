‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Special Manga Sketch

My Hero Academia fans are having a great 2018 as the third season of the series is getting ready to premiere soon, and the manga is starting a new arc. In fact, this new arc seems to be teasing fan-favorite character Kyoka Jiro as a central point.

To celebrate this, and the release of Volume 17 of the manga in Japan, series creator Kohei Horikoshi released some new art featuring the character to Twitter.

The new art depicts Jirou in some cool clothing befitting her rocking personality (which seems to play a big role in the series’ upcoming cultural festival) as she uses her Earphone Jack quirk is deeply embedded in the wall behind her.

Fans of the anime will be able to see more of Jiro soon as the third season of My Hero Academia will adapt the School trip arc. This arc follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap a one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.