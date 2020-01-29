My Hero Academia Theory May Shed Light on the Series’ Traitor

My Hero Academia‘s latest few arcs have been strengthen both of the sides of a coming war between the heroes and villains. While the latest arcs have been building up to this, there have been also several major reveals as to the greater mysteries of the series overall. But there’s still been one lingering question about the mysterious traitor revealed long ago. With the series reaching this massive point, it’s looking increasingly like the series is also preparing to reveal who the traitor is now that the villains are finally making their move on the hero world.

The latest chapter of the series sees the pro hero Hawks as he continues to dig into the inner workings of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and one big spread in Chapter 258 of the series reveals more of the villains belonging to the Meta Liberation Army — and there’s one villain in particular who seems to have ties to a fan-favorite Class 1-A student.

Chapter 258 of the series reveals the advisers to each of the lieutenants of the various Vanguard Action Regiments, and one of the advisers to Mr. Compress and Spinner’s Support Regiments is a mysterious man with black hair and a lightning bolt streak — which seems to resemble Denki Kaminari’s hair with the opposite colors.

This is far from a confirmation that Denki Kaminari will be revealed as the U.A. traitor, especially because we don’t know this mysterious villain’s identity. But fans have admittedly been curious about Kaminari for some time after it was revealed that the MLA used a “L” symbol — the very same symbol Kaminari often uses.

But there are a few curious details about the traitor, considering that they were giving information to the League of Villains from U.A. far beyond when the MLA was melded into it. But there’s definitely more curious details about All For One’s plan. If it’s revealed that All For One truly has been planning everything from day one, he could have planned this major confrontation.

Meaning that the MLA becoming a part of the League of Villains could have been a part of this as well, and Kaminari as an agent for both groups would then fall into place. So as the series continues, we might be getting a reveal that’s going to break a lot of hearts. But what do you think? Could Kaminari really be the traitor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.