My Hero Academia Star Kellen Goff Compares Overhaul to Marvel’s Thanos

One of the biggest reasons My Hero Academia fans are looking forward to the fourth season so much is because the end of the third season teased the next big villain coming to the anime, Overhaul. Without much screen time, the mysterious new foe managed to make a huge impression on fans and they can’t wait to see what kind of chaos he will bring the series next season. This is kind of like the major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos, who did a lot with his brief appearances before joining fully.

This comparison isn’t lost on Kellen Goff, who provides the voice for Overhaul in Funimation’s English dub of the series, and he spoke with ComicBook.com during Anime Expo about the major threads tying the villains together.

First, Goff broke down Thanos, “Thanos is interesting because you could argue he’s not a villain at all. He’s just trying to do what’s best for the universe,” and then explained how Overhaul’s mentality matches Thanos in this regard, “…what Overhaul is trying to do is bring the world back to how it was…he just wants everything to be how it was, and he thinks Quirks are a sickness.”

According to Goff, Overhaul is trying to bring the world to a state he wants it to exist in, and much like Thanos, is alright with using whatever means necessary to accomplish this goal, “I think with that in mind, he’s sort of using them as a means to an end as opposed to you know, ruling the world with super powers. He’s sort of like, ‘Okay, any means necessary. We’re going to get this back to how it was before.’”

Goff mentions that Overhaul has a “regressiveness” to his plans, and that sounds much like Thanos’ mentality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He wanted to save the universe by destroying half off it, and was willing to destroy whatever he needed to get there…even himself. But Thanos did accomplish his goals at the end of the day, and now with this comparison, there’s a fear that Overhaul will cause just as much despair and destruction in Season 4.

