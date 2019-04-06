Genderbent ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Puts Tough New Spin on Kirishima

My Hero Academia‘s characters have some of the strongest character designs and personalities in action manga and anime today, and that goes double for each character’s hero persona that magnifies their presence even more so. One of the most popular combinations of look and personality is Kirishima, whose quirk literally has an impact on how he looks from time to time.

But would Kirishima’s look and personality still work if he were the opposite gender? All signs point to yes as one genderbent cosplay of the character proves just how great Kirishima is regardless of gender. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirahime (@shirahimejust) on Apr 2, 2019 at 6:52pm PDT

Cosplay artist @Shirahimejust (who you can find at the link here) shared this genderbent take on Kirishima to Instagram, and it’s a great spin on how the character would look in My Hero Academia with a different gender. It’s especially exciting considering the work around needed in order to show as much skin as Kirishima’s hero costume does due to his hardening quirk. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out how long it would take to style Kirishima’s hair with an additional braid attached to the usual spikes.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. Kirishima will be one of the characters getting a larger focus on the arc, and fans will soon see a different side of the hero that the anime has yet to explore.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

