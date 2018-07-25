Watch ‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Kohei Horikoshi Draw Live At SDCC

My Hero Academia has quickly become one of the most popular superhero series out there. All Might has made the jump to conquer both manga and comics, leaving creator Kohei Horikoshi a very busy man. So, whenever the man makes an appearance, fans tend to go wild.

Well, Horikoshi found some time off this month to meet his fans in the U.S., and a video of the artist drawing Izuku is about to go live.

Recently, Horikoshi made his first North American appearance at Comic-Con International. The artist did several panels and signings, but he stopped by SyFy to doodle a bit live on camera.

What a thrill to have the creator of #MyHeroAcademia , @horikoshiko, in the SYFY Studio at #SDCC to draw Deku for us. Full video of his awesome artistry coming soon to https://t.co/hHb0LUo9eG! @VIZMedia @MyHeroAcademias pic.twitter.com/S0vlEebnoK — mike avila (@mikeavila) July 25, 2018

As you can see above, Horikoshi made the appearance live, and his drawing was done primarily in ink. It seems the artist had an outline of Izuku ready to go, leaving Horikoshi with the task of lining and shading the piece. The treatment was seen earlier at SDCC when Horikoshi did a live-drawing for fans at a panel, but video was strictly prohibited at the event.

In this clip, Horikoshi can be seen drawing quietly, and a full video of the event will be posted later on. Wearing a mask, the little-seen artist looks totally focused on his task, and fans get why the clip was totally silent. Whoever was in the room was witnessing the work of a manga star and were hopefully glued to the monitor watching Horikoshi draw.

For manga lovers, seeing comic creators in public is always a treat. Their busy schedules and even crazier deadlines make it hard for artists to meet their readers, but Horikoshi said he was determined to meet his fans at SDCC. Despite being nervous, Horikoshi ended his first panel at the convention by thanking fans and saying he will return to Japan having met so many wonderful people. So, it looks like this little video is a way Horikoshi is giving back to his millions of fans.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.