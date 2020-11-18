My Hero Academia Creator Teases Mysterious Project in New Note

My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi has dropped a tease about his new mystery project, in a new note to fans. In the note (translated by Audrey), Horikoshi writes, "I know I said it before, but I'm really sorry that we have another break! I don't want to go on a break either but...please just wait a bit longer!" The buzz about Horikoshi's new project has kept fans guessing, with the two leading theories being that the project could either be another My Hero Academia spinoff, or an entirely new project. Either way, fans expect Jump Festa 2021 to provide the answer.

On the one hand, the story of My Hero Academia has ballooned into a massive world, with a deep mythos. There is already a prequel to the main manga/anime series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which explores the careers of "vigilantes," who are not officially-sanctioned heroes. That series has fleshed out the hero/villain worlds and shows how famous My Hero Academia characters like Hero Killer Stain got their start. The My Hero Academia: School Briefs light novels also detail events that happened within Class 1-A and U.A. school, in between main series events.

Right now, My Hero Academia's current War Arc has opened so many new doors in the mythos that could be explored in a new spinoff series. Many fans want a Villains series that could fill in the backstory of how All For One and Dr. Garaki found and molded figures like Tenko Shimura and Toya Todoroki into Tomura Shigaraki and Dabi (respectively) - and then, how the League of Villains came together and bonded as a misfit family. It would be like a twisted reflection of My Hero Academia's story of young heroes rising, which could be a lot of fun.

On the other hand, if Horikoshi wants to put his creative talents towards something not related to My Hero Academia, that would be okay too.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.