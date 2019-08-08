My Hero Academia Reveals Ages Of Toga, Twice, and More

When it comes to My Hero Academia, die-hard fans are desperate to know all they can about its leads. Not even Izuku Midoriya could match the fanboy levels of some supporters, but plenty of those fans are not backing him. In fact, lots of fans are Team Villain where the series is concerned, and they just got a special gift as such.

After all, some new info was just shared about the League of Villains which fans have been waiting on for awhile now.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new manga volume, and it included a little snippet about the League of Villains. It was there fans learned new facts about several of its members, so you can rejoice! At long last, fans have an official age for Toga!

According to summaries, Toga is 17 years old, and her hobbies are said to involve blood and pomegranates. Twice was also brought up, and he seems to be one of the group’s older members. He is 31, and his hobbies are anything involving tobacco. Finally, Spinner was the last member brought up, and the 21-year-old is said to enjoy video games.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.