My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Cool Lemillion and Spider-Man Fusion

My Hero Academia‘s world is chocked full of heroes and villains, and the series is jam packed with a ton of cool character designs to back it all up. The series has exploded in popularity and recognition over the course of its five year run thus far, but it’s been especially big in the West as series creator Kohei Horikoshi has never been one to shy away from showing off his influences from super hero comic books. One of the biggest influences of all has been Marvel’s mainstay hero Spider-Man, and fans have been really drawn to that in particular.

Horikoshi himself has made some small references to Spider-Man in the official series, but has never actually had the hero make a cameo in the manga yet. There’s probably all sorts of legal and conversation hurdles to cross to make something like that happen, but what would it look like if Spider-Man made his way into the world of My Hero Academia?

One major cosplay collaboration has done just that as @spideywu (who you can find on Instagram here) has shown off a cool cosplay that fuses Mirio Togata’s Lemillion hero suit together with Spider-Man’s famous suit. Thanks to the work of artists and organizations like @kellarus_prime, @customcraftdesignz, @oraclemadeuk, and @zentaizone we now have an awesome fusion that you can find below:

Out of all the heroes seen in the extended Marvel universes, Spider-Man would probably fit in the best. With a “quirk” of his own that modifies his body to the point where he can use his spider abilities, and a cool hero costume, perhaps he would fit in? But if anything, maybe Peter Parker would probably avoid the official pro hero machine and instead opt to be a vigilante in the My Hero Academia world?

Would Spider-Man work well in My Hero Academia's world of heroes?

