‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Approve of All Might’s Live-Action Actor

My Hero Academia is one of anime’s top series these days, and it is about to go beyond in a whole new way. After all, the shonen title will be getting a live-action makeover in Japan this year, and fans admit they’re all for the actor who has been tapped to play All Might.

So, if you have not had the pleasure of meeting Hiroaki Iwanaga yet, it is time you got to doing that.

Recently, fans were given new details about My Hero Academia‘s first live-action project. The anime will be adapted into a stage play later this year, giving fans a chance to meet Izuku Midoriya and his classmates in real life. The much-anticipated project will feature most of the series’ leads, and All Might will head up the play as expected.

Hiroaki Iwanaga aka the muscle form All Might for the BNHA stage play

After news of the project went live, Iwanaga was outed as the actor playing All Might when the hero is buffed up. Curious fans were quick to research the actor, and netizens have been blown away with what they’ve found. Not only does the model-actor have a lengthy resume, but his chiseled looks and toned physique would impress even Izuku.

So far, only one image of Iwanaga in costume has gone live, but the actor’s All Might has been received well. Now, fans will have to wait and see whether My Hero Academia: The Plus Ultra Stage can bring Kohei Horikoshi’s series to life. Recently, the artist opened up about his reaction to the play’s live-action designs, and Horikoshi says he has been pleasantly surprised by what he has seen.

“I never gave it any thought in regards to how [My Hero Academia‘s] designs would look like in real life, so when I heard that there was going to be a stage play, I was actually quite worried. However, after seeing the key visual, I was so surprised,” the artist revealed.

“This right here is way too cool! I’m super looking forward to this,” Horikoshi continued. “For me personally, I’m excited for Tokoyami and Mineta. I hope I can see it soon!”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.