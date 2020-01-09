My Hero Academia Gives Worrisome Update on Eri’s Quirk

In the anime for My Hero Academia, the young, distressed girl Eri is an instrumental part in Overhaul’s plan to change the world to make it more beneficial for the Yakuza and villains all over the world. With her quirk giving her the ability to “revert anyone/anything to an earlier state”, her power is used to heal as well as erase the powers via a drug that was used from her blood. While the anime still has Eri in the clutches of Overhaul, the manga has shown Eri in an entirely new place and it’s clear that something is happening to the young girl whose quirk may change the world, for the good or for the worse!

As the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia mostly shows off the new techniques and abilities that Class 1-A have learned via their new work studies, as well as Eraserhead and Present Mic debating just what to do about the identity of the new Nomu. With the Nomu being revealed to be using the body of Kurogiri, one of Mic and Aizawa’s best friends from their time as students in UA Academy, it’s clear that the two teachers are going through quite an emotional rough patch in their lives.

To make matters worse, the Big Three reveal that something is terribly wrong with Eri. The young girl, who has been a part of UA Academy since being rescued from Overhaul, is suffering some severe pain thanks in part to her horn seemingly changing. What this means for Eri’s ability or for the heroes of Class 1-A is yet to be seen, but it’s clear that some big changes are in the works for the universe of My Hero Academia!

With the looming war against the Paranormal Liberation Front, it’s clear that Midoriya and his fellow classmates will soon be putting their new found abilities to the test.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.