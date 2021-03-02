My Hero Academia Bests Bakugo on the Boy's Warpath to Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia might have ended the War Arc in the pages of its manga, but it's clear that the finale of this gigantic battle is continuing to have big ramifications on the world of heroes and the society that they protect, but Kohei Horikoshi's series isn't scared to throw in some much-needed humor as Bakugo is taken down by some of his closest friends. The latest Arc nearly had Bakugo die at the hands of Shigaraki, who has been learning to harness his new power in the Quirk of All For One, but even an impaling can't keep the explosive hero down.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 303, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Bakugo has changed a lot since first being introduced as Midoriya's "frenemy" early on in the series, having grown up alongside the young Deku but harboring a Quirk long before Izuku gained the Quirk of One For All himself. In recent days, Bakugo has begun recognizing that he truly cares about Izuku and mass his admiration for his rival with his usual hot temper, which was perfectly demonstrated in the latest chapter of the manga as Midoriya and Bakugo's classmates are forced to bind the explosive crime fighter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Though Bakugo was seemingly far more injured during the War Arc, he was able to spring back to his feet far earlier than Izuku had, demanding to know why Midoriya is still sleeping while he is awake. As pointed out in the chapter, Deku isn't asleep simply because he is recovering from his wounds, but All Might notes that Izuku might be consulting with "the predecessors", aka the deceased heroes that once held onto the Quirk of One For All.

Bakugo and Midoriya have fought a few times in the past of the series, whether it was for training purposes or simply to hash out their random beef, and while there are sure to be more scraps between the two in the future, it's clear that the relationship between these two has continued to strengthen as time has passed in the superhero franchise.

What do you think of this hilarious Bakugo capture? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.