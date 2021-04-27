My Hero Academia Reveals the History of One For All's First Users

✖

My Hero Academia has been teasing out new details about its most famous quirk since it began, and more surprises are on the way. If you did not know, All Might turned Izuku's life upside down when he revealed the truth behind One For All. The legendary quirk has been passed down the ages, and fans just learned some important info about its first three users.

For a while now, One For All has been working for Izuku, and the boy learned there was more to the quirk than he ever thought. After some close calls, the boy discovered the former users of One For All are held within the quirk, and he can visit them in his inner consciousness. He has met all of the inheritors since the reveal, and the quirk's second and third users have opened up about their distrust of Izuku.

The whole thing comes down to their history. The second and third users, who have yet been named, lived during one of the worst periods since quirks began. The third user put their history straight when he reminded All For One's younger brother what he endured with the second user.

"We lived through the harshest era. The height of All For One's prosperity. An era when his control spread unchecked. Those who were under his control didn't even realize it, but our leader had misgivings about the future," the third said.

As it turns out, the second user of One For All was the leader mentioned. We have no idea what group he led, but it was some sort of resistance against All For One. He gathered others who saw the villain for who he truly was and fought back.

"In order to fight back against All Four One's control, he gathered allies and fought," the third continued.

The history lesson went on to share how the second and third users came to get the quirk. It turns out the pair infiltrated All For One's base and found where he hid his younger brother. Rather than kill the young man, the second user reached out to rescue him. That is the moment One For All was born according to the first user.

Over the years, the second and third users have been hardened to All For One, so they don't understand why Izuku is so determined to save Shigaraki. A short talk with the first user changes their hearts, so it seems they are on board with our hero. And as My Hero Academia continues, we can expect to learn more about the original One For All trio.

What do you make of this latest One For All revelation? Did these two users take you by surprise...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.