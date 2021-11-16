My Hero Academia Reveals One Hero’s Final Emotional Words

The world of My Hero Academia has changed for the worse following the latest entry in the manga series, with Kohei Horikoshi ending the current battle between hero and villain in spectacular fashion. With one hero succumbing to the overwhelming power of All For One, the top crime fighter had some words to share with the world before they were set to leave this mortal coil and join the ranks of the Shonen franchise’s deceased characters, heroes and villains alike, that have helped propel the series to the stratosphere when it comes to overall popularity in the anime world.

Major Warning. If you don’t want to have the big death of My Hero Academia spoiled for you from Chapter 333, turn back now as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star And Stripe, the number one hero of the United States of America, has apparently died in her one-on-one battle against Shigaraki, with her final gambit seeing her Quirk, New Order, breaking down the other Quirks that were present in the body of the young villain. As he body began to slowly decay as a result of a simple touch from Shigaraki, Cathleen Bate found herself staring down her own death, but still thankful for being given the opportunity to become a hero thanks to All Might saving her at a young age.

“The worst-case would’ve been dying and having my Quirk stolen outright. Sure, it would’ve been nice to protect my body too, as an added bonus. Too bad. Stopping this global menace in exchange for just my life? It’s a small price to pay. Bros, thanks for everything!”

Before her final breaths, Bate is able to bid a fond farewell to All Might, whom she had patterned her aesthetic and career after, hoping to live up to the vast legacy that was created by the former symbol of peace:

“Because you saved me back then, I got to indulge in this lovely dream of mine. All Might, this is me returning the favor.”

While Star And Stripe’s death seems to be unavoidable, it would seem that she has struck a major blow against All For One and might have completely eradicated the Quirk from Shigaraki’s body before she became dust herself.

What did you think of the final words of Star And Stripe? Do you think we might see her return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.