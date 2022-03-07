My Hero Academia Has Officially Turned Hatsume Into an MVP

My Hero Academia may be all about its heroes and villains, but there are others fans cannot afford to forget. Characters like Hatsume Mei have become legends in their own right, and fans have long wondered how they would fit into the manga’s final act. Now, we have an idea of how the world’s best support course student is faring, and it turns out Hatsume is the MVP we all thought she was.

The heroine made her stunning return to the series this week when My Hero Academia chapter 346 went live. It was there fans watched as our heroes got together to fight Shigaraki solo at UA High School. Their grand battle is taking place in mid-air as the whole school is floating above Japan, and it turns out Hatsume came up with the genius plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Best Jeanist, the support student came up with the brilliant idea with Power Loader after being approached by Nezu. The principal paired his unparalleled intellect with Hatsume’s inventive mind to create an arena suited to contain Shigaraki. Obviously, Hatsume chose to make the battlefield float as it would limit Shigaraki and his quirk’s reach. And when he uses decay on the arena, there is a team of heroes underground ready to add more landmass to the floating island. Cementoss is leading the relief team as you can imagine, and he’s working in real-time with Hatsume as well as Creati and others.

Clearly, Hatsume’s wild pitch was perfect, and My Hero Academia fans can’t even say they are surprised. Power Loader once told Izuku and Class 1-A that Hatsume was the future of pro hero inventions, and he was right. Her contributions to this arena cannot be overstated, and if Shigaraki is taken down up here, it will be in part because of Hatsume’s wicked smart baby.

What do you think about Hatsume’s newest baby? Are you glad to see the support student thriving in My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.