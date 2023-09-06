My Hero Academia Finally Gifts Aoyama With a Hero's Comeback

My Hero Academia's anime is preparing to return with its seventh season, but the manga is marching on by pitting the heroes against the villains one last time in its final arc. The current battle has been the biggest that Class 1-A has encountered to this day, with each of the young crime fighters given their own unique opportunity to shine. Based on the events that take place following My Hero Academia's sixth season, Aoyama has found himself in dire straits but the recent manga chapter is aiming to turn things around.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 399, or have only been following along with the anime adaptation, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The biggest battle that is currently taking place in My Hero Academia's pages is the long-awaited re-match featuring All Might and All For One. Despite no longer having One For All at his disposal, All Might remains on the battlefield thanks in part to a powerful suit of armor that has given him a serious boost.

Can't Stop Twinkling

Aoyama, the traitor in Class 1-A's ranks, revealed in previous installments that he was granted his power thanks to All For One and was working for the villain to help protect his parents. Coming to the realization that his friends would stand by him regardless, Aoyama has fought alongside the heroes in this major confrontation but has run into a speed bump. Encountering the villain known as Kunieda, an antagonist with the ability to grow plants from objects and people, Aoyama is in quite a sticky situation.

While Aoyama is trapped, he receives a major assist from Class 1-A's resident invisible girl, Toru Hagakure. Creating a tag team attack dubbed "Warp Refraction Navel Laser", Aoyama and Hagakure are seemingly able to down the plant-growing villain while letting forth a massive pillar of light in the process. "Can't Stop Twinkling" has once again earned his name in a moment of redemption that might just be the best moment of the character's career.

What did you think of Aoyama's latest shining moment? How many more chapters do you think will arrive before My Hero Academia ends?