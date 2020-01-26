My Hero Academia Shares Emotional Scene with All Might and Aizawa

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans have gotten a good feel for who is friends with who. Even amongst the League of Villains, there are some tight friends, but few can compare to one of All Might’s friends. In fact, this man is one who does their best to save the Symbol of Peace from himself, and fans got a peek into that bond not too long ago.

Recently, readers got to see Aizawa in all of his touching glory. Chapter 257 ended with the Pro Hero speaking with All Might, and the Symbol of Peace was in rough shape. He hasn’t been sure of himself since being forced into retirement, but All Might tells Aizawa he is going to keep on living… even if he does not know how.

“I’ve decided to keep on living. But it’s like, how do I put this… this feeling like I’m powerless keeps bubbling up inside me,” the hero admits.

It is then Aizawa comes in with some stunning words which prove his respect for All Might.

“You kept this country on its feet for decades. Coming down from that high is like a shock to your system. You can do plenty for them. You can live. You can be here. For a lot of people, that’s all the push they need,” Aizawa shared. “So please, just be the same brazen, cocksure guy you are. The one you’ve always been.”

Clearly, Aizawa is one of those people who rely on All Might. He is in awe of the hero as much as Izuku is. With a war for humanity brewing, All Might will become more important than ever, and this touching scene has fans as emotional as they are concerned for the Symbol of Peace.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.