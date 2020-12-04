My Hero Academia Shares New Info on Jump Festa Panel

✖

My Hero Academia has shared new information about its huge panel at the upcoming Jump Festa Online event! Shueisha usually celebrates each of its massive properties each year with a special convention in Japan, but this year this convention will be going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jump Festa Online 2021 will feature major huge panels for franchises like My Hero Academia, but Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series will have a lot of show off for fans. The least of which is the upcoming fifth season, which seems to be the focus of its big panels.

My Hero Academia's special "Plus Ultra Stage" panel will be taking place on December 20th on Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel (h/t @Atsushi101X on Twitter). Teasing what's to come in the fifth season of the anime, the panel will feature Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Wataru Hatano, and Junichi Suwabe, who provide the voices for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Hitoshi Shinso, and Shota Aizawa respectively.

My Hero Academia will also be one of the series celebrated during TOHO's special presentation that will also include Dr. Stone, Haikyuu!! and Jujutsu Kaisen on December 19th. On that day there will also be a special conversation between Deku and Bakugo voice actors about the fifth season of the series, Daiki Yamashita and Nobuhiko Okamoto.

Shinso's voice actor being a part of the Jump Festa 2021 Online panel is a huge tease of what's coming in the fifth season of the series. As fans had seen in the debut trailer for My Hero Academia's fifth season, Shinso is going to be involved with the hero classes in the upcoming episodes. This is a major part of the first arc of the series, and it seems Shueisha believes the same with Shinso's inclusion here.

While these details seem to be focused on My Hero Academia's fifth season, the series also announced there is a third movie on the way. There's a good chance we will be getting new details for the third film, but it also might be held off until closer to its slated Summer 2021 release in Japan. But what do you think?

Excited to hear more about My Hero Academia's fifth season soon? Hoping to get more information about My Hero Academia's third movie too?