Sinister My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Dabi and Toga

One sinister My Hero Academia cosplay highlights the villainous duo of Dabi and Himiko Toga. Making their debut in the series following Tomura Shigaraki's first attack with the proto-League of Villains, these two have been a huge point of interest for many fans as the series continues. Not only did these two villains join the group because they were inspired by Hero Killer Stain's actions in the second season of the anime, but as the series rolls on fans have begun to learn more about what makes these two villains tick in the first place.

These two are not only two of the most important members of the League of Villains, but also the most mysterious. Yet at the same time, the two of them don't really work together compared to the other League of Villains members. But now one cosplay has brought the villainous two together as artist @rinrindoll (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought Himiko Toga to life while artist @gabcosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) took on Dabi. Check out the sinister results below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RinRin 📍 Tokyo (@rinrindoll)

My Hero Academia will soon be returning for not only for the fifth season of the anime series some time next Spring, but with a third feature film coming this Summer as well. It's currently unknown how big of a part either Toga or Dabi will be playing in either of the new projects, but these returns will at least bring back all of our favorites from Class 1-A and 1-B as the fifth season begins by taking on the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series.

The current run of the manga has showcased quite a bit from these two as there have been some major developments and reveals that will usher in a new status quo for the series going forward, and now fans will be keeping a close eye on each new anime and manga release to see what Toga, Dabi, and the other villains will be up to next!

