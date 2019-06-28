My Hero Academia Will Have No New Chapter this Week

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been in the midst of one of the most intense in the series yet as Shigaraki and the League of Villains find themselves fighting for dominance against another villainous faction. The battle seems to be reaching its climax as Shigaraki prepares to fight against Re-Destro directly at last, so this short break might come as a bummer to some fans.

There will not be a new chapter released for the July 1st issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be taking a much deserved break, and Chapter 234 of the series will officially debut next week on July 7th.

The Meta Liberation Army arc has been a particularly interesting one as it has shifted the focus entirely away from the heroes in the series. Much like the previously seen Pro Hero arc, this one has told the stories of other characters in the series and helped to expand the world around Midoriya and the others. The manga has gone on these narrative tangents before as Horikoshi decides to highlight a few of the rarely seen characters, but this choice has been particularly popular.

Considering how the League of Villains have taken a backseat during the past few arcs of the series, this current arc has gone on to show new sides of each of the remaining members. Characters like Shigaraki, Twice, Spinner and Toga have evolved both emotionally and physically, and it’s certainly building up toward an even more powerful clash against the heroes in the future.

But for those hoping to see more of the heroes, My Hero Academia has been confirmed to return for its fourth season on October 12th and will be bringing the action back to U.A. With the release of its first full trailer, fans are now excited to see many new characters, the Big 3 in action, and are wondering just how the intense Shie Hassakai arc will unfold in the anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.