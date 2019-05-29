My Hero Academia Confirms SPOILER is Alive

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has been one of the most intense in the series yet as the focus has shifted to the League of Villains as they do battle with the new villainous faction: the Meta Liberation Army. Each chapter of this arc has been focused on the individual members of the League of Villains, and the focus has been shifted to Twice. But this was after Toga dealt with a massive attack that left the villain clinging on to life.

It seemed like she had lost her life in the last chapter, but thankfully for Toga fans (but unlucky for the heroes) it seems that Toga has indeed managed to stay alive. But it might not be for much longer.

Chapter 229 of the manga joins Twice as he’s being assaulted by Skeptic’s clones. After they separate Twice from Toga, the clones nearly snap Toga’s neck. It’s confirmed here that she’s managed to keep breathing, but this is definitely throwing Twice for a loop. Skeptic is doing this to specifically set off Twice’s mental illness, and he starts to go mad seeing “himself” attempt to kill Toga.

Toga is special to Twice, and seeing her on the brink of death because of him makes Twice push himself harder than ever before. Having found a group of people that allow him to be himself is something Twice has been searching for a long time, and he will “go beyond” what he has done before and is set to unleash an army of his clones in the next chapter.

This arc has certainly been a strange one for fans to experience as it’s been painting the villains of the series in a more sympathetic light. It’s going to be interesting to see just how they will be presented going forward once the heroes are reintroduced into the series.

