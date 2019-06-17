My Hero Academia Sets Up Major Shigaraki Fight

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc seems to have finally reached its apex as Shigaraki and the League of Villains have struggled against the massive Meta Liberation Army. Thanks to Twice fully using his Double quirk, the villains have even the odds and have managed to break their way into the boss’ hideout in a truly surprising fashion. But this arc began with a greater focus on Shigaraki as he prepares to truly take over for All For One.

The latest chapter of the series teases Shigaraki’s biggest test yet as he prepares to take on the surprisingly strong leader of the Meta Liberation Army, Re-Destro. It’s going to be a real clash of ideologies.

The current villain focused arc of the series began with a major Shigaraki test to fully replace All For One as successor. Needing to get the respect of All For One’s greatest henchman Gigantomachia by defeating him, Shigaraki was hoping to knock out two birds with one stone by luring Gigantomachia to a battlefield with the Meta Liberation Army. But things aren’t unfolding that was as it’s become a much more personal affair as Re-Destro begins to challenge Shigaraki’s way of thinking.

In Chapter 232 of the series, Twice’s doubles make their way to Re-Destro’s office (including some doubles of Shigaraki) and this sets him off. Re-Destro believes his army has a motive that Shigaraki’s group doesn’t and wants to take them out because of it. As he beats around Shigaraki’s clone, Re-Destro asks if the League of Villains carries the “burden of history” that the Liberation Army does.

But the clone pays this no mind as the real Shigaraki manages to destroy the entire tower Re-Destro was hiding in and decays it in seconds. As 232 comes to an end, the real Shigaraki prepares to fight an angered Re-Destro, and the two will clash more than just fists. Both of them have a huge chip on their shoulder, and whoever wins, it’s still going to be bad news for the heroes when they return to the manga.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.