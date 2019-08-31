My Hero Academia Revisits Hawks With Major Cliffhanger

Hawks is in the thick of things now! Infiltrating the newly formed alliance between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks is caught between a rock and a hard place. As the super villains of the world of My Hero Academia continue to amass both their followers and their massive wealth and resources, the winged hero is under the gun to bring down the villainous army sooner rather than later!

Following the devastating fight between Re-Destro and Shigaraki, the former decided to lay down his “arms” and surrender to the young leader of the League of Villains. Deciding to unite the two armies together, the villains of My Hero Academia have never been more powerful than they are right now. Shigaraki is now the de-facto leader of the endeavor, ordering around Re-Destro as if he were the lowest ranking member of the organization. With Shigaraki at his most powerful after re-living his own past, it will be interesting to see how the students of UA Academy manage to combat this new powerful threat.

Hawks is currently the number two ranked hero in the world, having ascended from the number three spot thanks in part to the loss of All Might, who can barely access his powers after the titanic clash with All For One. Though Endeavor begrudgingly takes the number one position, Hawks simply goes with the flow but, as is evident from this most recent chapter, is willing to put his neck on the line should the need arise for him to make a self sacrificing play.

The winged hero hangs out with Dabi this chapter, having revealed that he is carrying around the body of Best Jeanist in a duffle bag in order to truly sell his way into the new Paranormal Liberation Front. Hawks’ mission here is to discover all the backers of the new villain army before calling in his reinforcements, including Endeavor, to attempt to take them down. Whether or not he’ll be successful will surely be answered as the manga continues.

What do you think of Hawks’ infiltration of the Paranormal Liberation Front? Do you think he’ll be successful in his mission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.