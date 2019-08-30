My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki’s Next Mission

Shigaraki has a brand new bag. After a devastating and destructive battle against the head of the Meta Liberation Army, the leader of the League of Villains found himself upgrading his quirk thanks in part to the acceptance of his past and moving toward a new future. Completely obliterating Re-Destro’s legs, Shiggy struck a truce with him and united the two organizations to create the Paranormal Liberation Front. With a new army and more powerful resources at his command, Shigaraki is moving toward a new mission that may make him even more powerful.

Healing from his fight with Re-Destro, Shigaraki begins speaking with Doc Ujiko, a follower of All For One who doesn’t yet believe that the current young leader of the League of Villains is able to lead his followers to a new era. Originally responsible for creating the Nomu, the insanely powerful, mindless villains that even managed to give All Might a run for his money, Ujiko tells Shigaraki that thanks to his mastery over his current level of power, the mad scientist may be able to improve upon his skills even further.

With a huge net gain in the form of the followers of the Meta Liberation Army, his power boost, and Re-Destro’s vast resources, Shigaraki is already an extremely dangerous threat to the students of UA Academy and the world at large. The young villain had a tragic background, tormented by his father and inadvertently unleashing his dangerous quirk which killed his entire family in a horrific fashion, but his acceptance of his past and desire to move forward has made him infinitely more powerful.

Whatever the future holds for Shigaraki and the new Paranormal Liberation Front, it’s sure to mean bad things for the studnets of UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.