When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 311 Go Live?

✖

If you are a big fan of My Hero Academia, then you know its schedule by heart now. The series shook things up a bit this spring when its fifth season went live, but the manga is still trucking along as usual. That is, except for this week.

You have likely realized by now, but My Hero Academia did not put out a new chapter this week. The reason why is no biggie as Weekly Shonen Jump took a holiday break in honor of Golden Week. However, the event will end soon, and that means more manga for fans. So if you want to know why My Hero Academia's new chapter will go live, you can set your calendar.

My Hero Academia chapter 311 will make its debut on Monday, May 10 in Japan. This translates to Sunday, May 9 in the United States. Readers will be able to check out the new chapter through Viz Media or Comixology around 12:00 pm EST. This big chapter plans to follow up on a bold claim from Izuku in the manga's latest release. After all, he has found a middle ground with the first users of One For All, and they're ready to grow stronger in light of All For One's push against society.

If you need to know more about My Hero Academia, no worries! The series is very much available in the United States as its volumes dominated sales monthly. You can find the manga at select bookstores or online through Viz Media's digital vault. For those wanting more details on the story, you can find the synopsis for its very first volume below:

"What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called “Quirks”? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?

Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny."

How hyped are you for this next chapter of My Hero Academia? What do you want to see come from this arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.