My Hero Academia Teases Izuku’s Most Dangerous Mission Yet

When it comes to missions, Pro Heroes have to be ready for anything. Each hero may have an expertise, but when the moment calls for it, the job demands flexibility as lives are on the line. These days, Class 1-A knows that better than ever, and it seems Izuku is about to face one of his biggest challenges yet.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia set up the next big mission for Class 1-A, and it is a doozy. Fans read on in chapter 258 and saw the Pro Heroes band together for an epic villain showdown. The League of Villains is stronger than ever now that they’ve merged with the Meta Liberation Army, but it will fall to Izuku and friends to clear the battlefield of civilians.

As the chapter ends, fans meet up with Izuku and several others who took place in work studies recently. Ochaco and Tsuyu are the ones who confirm the gang are going on trips with the work study agencies, and they are instructed by a pro hero working with Endeavor.

“There are heroes in those foothills,” the girl explains to the class. “We’re gonna back them up and help evacuate the city!”

Of course, the students were shocked by this sudden news. They had no idea what the mission was about or that a fight was even brewing. While Izuku keeps tabs on the League of Villains, their recent expansion is secret to just about everyone, so fans aren’t so sure the work study students will be able to handle the organization this time around.

