‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Apologizes for Manga Mishap

My Hero Academia‘s anime series may be on a break while it prepares for the fourth season, but Kohei Horikoshi has been chugging along the manga at a steady pace. But even he makes mistakes.

The latest chapter of the series apparently released with a couple of mistakes, and Horikoshi went to Twitter to apologize to fans.

Horikoshi apologizes for two errors in the Ch. 202: Tetsutetsu’s name should be spelled REAL STEEL, not REAL STEAL. Also, All Might’s line about the vestiges should be “a trigger for the vestiges” instead of “a piece of the vestiges.” I greatly apologize for this mistake. //t.co/43IqofhfJj — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) October 16, 2018

As translated by @aitaikimochii on Twitter, Horikoshi had the following message for fans following the release of Chapter 202 of the manga:

“Tetsutetsu’s name should be spelled REAL STEEL, not REAL STEAL. Also, All Might’s line about the vestiges should be “a trigger for the vestiges” instead of “a piece of the vestiges.” I greatly apologize for this mistake.”

Fans aren’t holding the errors against Horikoshi at all as producing a new chapter of the manga with tight deadlines every week is definitely a tough position to be in, but this does clarify a few things fans had been wondering about. Fans believed Tetsutetsu’s new special attack was a typo, but went with it anyway because he’s cool.

The second error caused a bit of confusion as it was part of All Might’s warning to Midoriya in his upcoming match with Shinso. In the first version, All Might mentions that Shinso’s a piece of the vestiges of One For All, and fans clung onto that like nothing else. Theories abound over Shinso’s connection to One For All, and this clears this up quite a bit.

In this new edit, All Might warns Midoriya about Shinso because he’s a trigger for the vestiges, which calls back to Midoriya’s match against him in the Sports Festival. Shinso did help to trigger the One For All vestiges, and that’s what helped Midoriya move onto the next round. So now fans have a clearer idea of what’s going on as the latest arc continues.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.