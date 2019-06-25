My Hero Academia Creator Apologizes for Latest Chapter’s Error

The latest arc of My Hero Academia has been focused on the villains as Shigaraki and the League of Villains find themselves fighting against a new villainous faction for dominance. This arc has challenged the remaining League of Villains members in ways they have never been tested before, and has even shown new sides of Shigaraki, Twice, and Toga so far.

But the latest chapter of the series featured a pretty significant error between Twice and Toga, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi recently took to Twitter to apologize for the issue with a new sketch.

Taking to Twitter, Horikoshi shared a sketch of Twice bowing while Toga stabs a pair of two hands, which is the avatar which Horikoshi presents himself as in each release of the series. This is in reference to a recent script error in Chapter 233 of the series in which Twice is preparing to clone Toga. He says he knows Toga has never let him take her measurements before, but he asks her to “grin and bear it” because he has to measure her in order to properly produce a clone of her.

But it turns out that according to Horikoshi, Twice took Toga’s measurements before this chapter, and stated the following in his apology Tweet, “Twice DID take her measurements before. Sorry about that!” Fans didn’t quite explode over this continuity error, but it does make more sense now. Because Twice had measured the various members of the League of Villains before, so it did seem odd that he did not take Toga’s just because she’s a girl.

Twice has been shown to treasure Toga’s friendship with him along with the rest of his friends in the League of Villains, so this error made for an emotionally trying scene between the two either way. So while Horikoshi apologized for the error, it’s not exactly the most egregious.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.