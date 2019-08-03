My Hero Academia Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Special Music Videos

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is bigger than ever in 2019, and the series is even celebrating five years of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The franchise has been booming recently, and this year is expecting to grow the franchise even more. So you can’t fault the manga for celebrating its accomplishments even just a little…especially when those celebrations are pretty cool in concept.

My Hero Academia has released a short series of special music videos that highlight some of the biggest moments in the manga so far. Taking special moments between Midoriya and Bakugo, Bakugo, Kirishima, Kaminari, and Sero, Tsuyu and Tokoyami, and even Mineta and the girls of Class 1-A, these music videos are an emotional run down memory lane.

Each of the videos is set to Masaki Suda’s “Long Hope Philia,” which served as the theme song for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and the second ending theme for Season 3. It’s a slick way to look back on how far each of these characters have come over the series thus far, and it’s a good primer before each of them makes their big return with the fourth season of the anime coming later this year.

Premiering on October 12th, the fourth season of the anime will see Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A taking on much tougher challenges than ever before. Now that many of them are provisionally licensed heroes, they will be heading out into the world in order to fight more fearsome foes than ever before. It’s going to be a challenge that fans of the manga wanted to see animated, especially with a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure star in tow as one of the pro-heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.