My Hero Academia Reveals Hawks’ Secret Coded Message

If you are caught up with the latest arc of My Hero Academia, then you already know who Hawks is. The character has become a favorite with manga readers all thanks to his witty remarks and high-ranking spot amongst the Pro Heroes. Though the hero may be popular, Hawks has fallen into some serious pitfalls since he was introduced, and he has never been so far in as he is these days.

After all, it is never a good sign when you have to leave a coded message for someone because you are being tailed. In a bid to stop the League of Villains, Hawks has found himself deep into a ruse fans are scared he cannot escape, but the Pro Hero just reached out to Endeavor with a secret message asking for help.

Recently, My Hero Academia broke down the message when its latest chapter went live. The update followed the Flame Hero has he went after a villain whilst his new interns ran after him. Izuku and the gang tried to help the hero, but they were intercepted by Hawks who had the follow to tell Endeavor after the crook was apprehended.

“It was written way back when, but it feels really relevant today… If you don’t got the time for heavy reading, I highlighted the must-read parts,” Hawks told Endeavor about the novel, Meta Liberation War.

“It outlines Destro’s ultimate ideal, a society held together by personal responsibility! It’s perfect for this day and age! Imagine it, Endeavor, a world where we’ve got time to kill!”

For those who’ve kept up, they will know Hawks has infiltrated the Meta Liberation Army which just joined with the League of Villains. It is clear Hawks has a note to pass on to Endeavor, and he filled his comment with codes only Endeavor would recall.

“Sorry I have to beat around the bush so much,” Hawks thinks as he share his message. “This is the only way I can get the message across right now. Please pick up on what I’m saying, Number One Hero!”

At this point, there is no way of knowing whether Endeavor properly unpacked the message, but the chapter does hint the Pro Hero understood part of it. Now, fans are waiting to see how Endeavor handles the message as the newly joined villains ally themselves against Hero Society in earnest.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.