‘My Hero Academia’ Gives Izuku A Big Quirk Multiplier

My Hero Academia has been slowly powering up Izuku since it began, and the hero has come a long way. Now, it seems the boy’s famous quirk is due for a tune-up, but Izuku wasn’t expecting the way in which his power would be enhanced.

Recently, My Hero Academia updated fans on all things One For All. The power is still beyond Izuku’s grasp, but the hero-in-training has found ways to harness it. However, after his power went rogue, Izuku found himself face-to-face with a vestige of One For All who told Izuku his quirk was more than it seemed.

“You’ve caught glimpses in between those flickering flames, right? You’ve see that One For All is growing,” the former inheritor told Izuku.

Continuing, the so-called groovy hero told Izuku One For All holds all the unique quirks of its former holders. This means Izuku inherited not just One For All but the six quirks which stockpiled inside it. This is what caused Izuku’s power to go haywire during his training mission, and it turns out the six individual quirks he inherited have multiplied in strength.

“But understand this! This quirk has also been building up in One For All,” the older man explained. “It’s bound to be way stronger than it was back in my day!”

With a warning at hand, Izuku has to find a way to balance more power than he ever expected. If One For All was hard to handle before, the hero has to war with the discovery of his other quirks and their enhanced abilities. It looks like Aizawa is going to have his hands full with Izuku nowadays at school, but if there is one thing the boy knows, it is how to overcome. So, fans are thinking Izuku will find a way to go beyond with this latest revelation.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.