‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shigaraki’s Cleverest Plan Yet

My Hero Academia has trained its villains well, and it looks like few have benefited as much as Shigaraki. Over the years, the student of All For One has dedicated himself to all things villainy, and it seems his work has paid off.

After all, the League of Villains just revealed one of its most clever plans yet, and it has to do with an almost ally of theirs.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Shigaraki. The League has been contacted by the Meta Liberation Army, and they were told to meet at a suburb lest their information Giran be killed. Surprisingly, Shigaraki agrees to the terms, and he only has this to say to his teammates after the fact.

“How long until that massive oaf [Gigantomachia] wakes up?”

Once the baddie learns he has about 2.5 hours to go, the League prepares to move. The others are shocked by the plan, but Shigaraki has his own in the works. It turns out he will go because he knows Gigantomachia will follows him there, and the baddie can take on the Army.

“That’s right. We’re going to send Gigantomachi right into the fray and a fight against those revolutionaries is sure to grind that meathead down,” Shigaraki says.

For the League, this option is a win-win if it works. Not only will Gigantomachia be worn down enough for Shigaraki to subdue, but the Army will be cleared in a clean sweep. After all, All For One did make Gigantomachia his pet thanks to its strength, and Shigaraki has little doubt the hulking creature can deal damage to the affluent organization.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

