My Hero Academia Reveals Liberation Army’s Horrifying Caste System

My Hero Academia knows how to make some compelling villains, and you only have to look as far as the League of Villains to see that truth. The team has evolved by degrees ever since the series kicked off, and that has only been made more obvious with the manga’s latest arc. As of late, fans have been busy with another group of baddies called the Meta Liberation Army… and it turns out they’ve got a nasty vision in mind.

Sure, the group may say it has the best interest at heart for quirk users, but that is hardly the truth. The army hopes to pit all of society into a caste system, and it won’t be a well-thought one at that.

In one of My Hero Academia‘s latest chapters, fans got new insight into how the army will conduct itself should it take over the world. As one of the army’s icy members tells Dabi, the group wants to put quirk users in a caste system that ranks them based on power.

“In the future that our Liberation Army foresees one’s rank in society will be directly tied to the strength of one’s meta ability. Elevating one’s ability will be the only way to really live!”

Continuing, the villain shows how brainwashed he has been by the creed, and it proves how dangerous a caste system such as this one can become.

“Beyond that sheer strength, life has no value.”

Clearly, this single-minded focus has warped this villain into believing life has no meaning aside from the strength of his quirk. The army’s overall plans involve the liberation of quirks, but it has its only goals on the side. In a society where the strong rule over the weak, the army has already prepared its leaders to reign at the top of the caste system, and you can bet the League of Villains aren’t going to let this goal go into action without doing something about it.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.