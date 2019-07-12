My Hero Academia Reportedly Debuting New Spin-Off Series

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is celebrating five years of the manga running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and in that time the series has branched off into a successful anime series, movies, and plenty of spin-offs like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and My Heroine Academia. There’s no sign off stopping anytime soon as the series prepares for another spin-off.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump (via Anime News Network) announced that the series will be getting a new manga spin-off, My Hero Academia: Team Mission, handled by Saguri-chan Tankentai creator Yoko Akiyama.

There aren’t too many details as to what the new spin-off will be about or which characters it will follow, but the spin-off series is to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the My Hero Academia manga. My Hero Academia: Team Mission will be getting a special prologue chapter in Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on July 25th. Then the spin-off series will officially begin in Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine on August 2nd.

Though there aren’t too many details about the content of the new spin-off, fans are excited nonetheless as the spin-off series have been received well so far. Vigilantes, the gag focused Smash!!, My Heroine Academia, and even the novel spin-off School Briefs have all be plenty popular with fans.

Each spin-off, especially Vigilantes, has shown a new side of the original My Hero Academia world, so fans have been enjoying seeing this series in all of these new ways. The original premise of the series is rich enough, and there are plenty of characters, that fans would be happy to see plenty of smaller spin-off stories that Horikoshi just doesn’t have the time to tell in the original series. There’s plenty of potential, so hopefully this latest release comes through like the others!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

