‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals the True Secret Behind One for All

My Hero Academia has never been up front with its take on One for All. The power has been at the series’ center since it began, turning fans into devout believers in the power All Might and Izuku wield. However, thanks to a new chapter, fans have learned a big secret behind One for All — and it seems like it’ll change everything.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 213 below! Proceed carefully!

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its new chapter, and it was there fans got a quick update on One for All. Fans return to Izuku as he meets up with a vestige of his inherited quirk, giving him a close-up of one former user. After having seen this man earlier, Izuku is given a crash course on One for All, and he learns the quirk is not one power but seven total.

“Our quirk factors were mixed into the code of all this power. They’ve been inside One for All this whole time. That tiny core… The same center within the raging flames or crashing waves, whatever it is you see… That’s the source wrapped up within all that accumulated power,” the man explained. “And now, after all this time, it’s starting to grow and kick.”

According to the One for All user, Izuku has the ability to use the quirk’s combined power or to pull out the unique quirks powering it. This means Izuku has multiple powers at his disposal, but that doesn’t mean the boy will be able to use them easily. The older man warns Izuku his individual quirks will be brought about in times of emotional turmoil, so readers may not want the boy to test them out… because that likely means something real bad has happened to make Izuku lose control of himself.

