‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Controversial Quirk Counseling

My Hero Academia‘s world gets bigger by the chapter, and the series has proved that easily with its on-going arc. As the League of Villains prepares to fight the Meta Liberation Army, Toga has met her match with Chitose, and their meeting revealed some curious information about the girl.

When chapter 226 hit up fans, they learned more about Toga’s past and how she was forced to repress her quirk. The girl’s bloody power was treated with distain by everyone, and Chitose sympathized with Toga for all the misguided Quirk Counseling she had to endure.

“A miserable girl who, with her meta ability suppressed, has driven herself to the brink of death. Do you know what’s really to blame, Himiko Toga,” the Liberation Army exec asks.

“Quirk Counseling! Where they attempt to hammer out any bumps in your understanding of the world and program you to fit neatly into society’s little boxes. It’s far from a perfect process, of course. The counseling ends up emphasizing the inherent differences between us all, and that’s one bug they’ve yet to work out of the programming.”

As Chitose reveals, there is such as thing as Quirk Counseling in the My Hero Academia universe. In the same way counselors are brought in to help with mental health and lifestyle changes, the manga has those who specifically help counsel people with their quirks. Clearly, Toga fell victim to some overbearing counseling as she was told to put her bloody quirk away even as a child, but that did not stop her forever. Clearly, Toga has become someone who lives to spill blood, and no amount of quirk counseling could keep her from the League of Villains once Stain showed up.

