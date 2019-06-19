My Hero Academia Reveals Re-Destro’s Destructive Quirk

My Hero Academia is racking up more and more quirks by the day. As each arc comes in, fans are introduced to powers they never thought were possible, and it seems the series has finally let readers in on one very important quirk.

It turns out Re-Destro does have a quirk, and it will look familiar to fans of One Piece.

Recently, My Hero Academia chapter 232 went live, and it was there fans caught up with the Meta Liberation Army leader. Th head honcho was seen fighting Twice as the villain came to rescue his friend Giran, but Re-Destro was ready to throw hands. Or in his particular case, an entire arm!

It turns out that Re-Destro has some sort of body modification quirk that allows him to enlarge his arm. The so-called gigantification quirk also reinforces his limbs so they become weapons, and fans were quick to compare Re-Destro to Monkey D. Luffy.

The comparison wasn’t hard to make by any means. Luffy has his own Gear ability that allows him to balloon up his limbs and harden them with Haki. Now, it looks like Re-Destro has a quirk similar to this, but it is all biological. The villain has yet to put a name to his power, but fans believe there may be more to Re-Destro than he has shown. After all, chapter 232 ends with the baddie’s facial markings doubling in size, so readers are eager to see if they are in any way related to his newly revealed quirk.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.