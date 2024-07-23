My Hero Academia: You’re Next Hypes Its Action With New Trailer

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be making its debut in Japan in a little under two weeks, and the new movie is hyping up all of its action with a new trailer! My Hero Academia is now working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains with Season 7 of the anime airing this Summer, but it’s also getting ready to take over the big screen overseas this Summer as well. The franchise will be debuting the fourth feature film in its run, and it will be filling in some of the gaps in between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the TV anime with new fights.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be introducing an evil version of All Might known as “Dark Might,” and Deku and the other heroes will need to band together in order to put a stop to this new threat. Showing off some of the big fights in the new movie is a new trailer for the film featuring the theme song titled “Homunculus” as performed by Vaundy. You can check out the newest look at My Hero Academia: You’re Next below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia: You’re Next

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in North America beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno. My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such:

“It’ll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!”