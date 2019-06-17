My Hero Academia Showcases Shigaraki’s Insane New Power-Up

My Hero Academia isn’t playing with the League of Villains anymore. The gloves have come off for the organization as new baddies are looking to tread on their territory. And thanks to a new power-up, Shigaraki is more ready than ever to beat down those who would stand in the way of his vision.

Recently, My Hero Academia slipped into a war-torn arc of sorts. The League of Villains found themselves pitted against the Meta Liberation Army, a once-dormant group of baddies who plan to tear down the rules society placed upon people with quirks. While their visions do not differ too much, one cannot live while the other survives, so war has sparked between them.

Now, Shigaraki has found himself battling the Meta Liberation Army’s leader Re-Destro in the series’ latest chapter. The latter is shown fighting All For One’s protege while sharing some crazed rhetoric, but Shigaraki pays little mind. Instead, he gets Re-Destro where he wants him and then uses his newly boosted Decay quirk to topple things down.

“When this guy attacked and I was hanging out the window a second ago, I locked eyes with him down below,” Shigaraki told Twice during the battle. “Get ready. He’s gonna touch the tower. I know it. Because that’s what I would do!”

After Shigaraki’s power got upgraded a few chapters back, it seems the leader has the ability to decay most anything no matter the size. Just by tapping the building, the villain was able to disintegrate the tower Re-Destro holed up in, and the Meta Liberation Army leader was rather taken aback. Now, it seems the pair are set to fight a second round, but it seems like Re-Destro has something else up his sleeves.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.