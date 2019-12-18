My Hero Academia Explains Aizawa’s Dark Ties to Kurogiri

Eraserhead might have gotten off on the wrong foot with fans, but the Pro Hero has since made amends. These days, fans have come to view Aizawa as a mentor to Class 1-A despite his surly behavior, and it turns out the hero has good reason to act the way he does. Not long ago, fans learned the Pro Hero has a dark connection to the League of Villains, and he only just learned about it himself.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Aizawa. The man was asked to visit a maximum security prison alongside Present Mic where they came face-to-face with Kurogiri. The transporting baddie plagued the Pro Heroes for some time before he got captured, and it turns out Aizawa knew the man long ago.

Or rather the Nomu, we should say. Kurogiri is definitely not human anymore, but he was a long time ago when Aizawa knew the villain as Shirakumo, his best friend.

The chapter reveals that Kurogiri is a high-tech Nomu which was created using the corpse of Shirakumo. Other quirks were added to the body after it was reanimated by science, and research says some of Shirakumo still lives inside the body. It falls to the heroes to tap into the long-dead core, and Aizawa tears up during the meeting.

“I want guys like you. I want heroes who can pull others along to live good long lives. Shirakumo! If you’re still in there, somehow, the three of us can still be heroes together,” Aizawa shares.

Clearly, the meeting was an emotional one, and Aizawa was the most effected. It is unclear whether Shirakumo will ever surface from his Nomu shell, but fans have hope. The manga’s heartbreaking flashback with Shirakumo showed how good the hero was. Now, it is up to My Hero Academia to save him from himself.

