My Hero Academia Slips In Dangerous Turn for the Nomu

The war against the Paranormal Liberation Front has begun in the manga for My Hero Academia! With the professional heroes swarming the inner workings of the super villain organization, one of the major antagonists that they are looking to bring down is the mad doctor known as Garaki. The evil scientist has a long history within the franchise, appearing extremely early on in the story and even acting as doctor to Midoriya himself. One of the main accomplishments of this villain has been the creation of the Nomu, the genetic experiments that arrive hot and heavy in this most recent chapter!

Warning! If you don’t want to be spoiled for the 261st chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, you may want to steer clear of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

It was revealed recently when the heroes had captured a Nomu that the genetic monstrosity has been created using the body of the friend of Eraserhead and Present Mic in Oboro Shirakumo! With the two heroes at wits edge seeing what has happened to their friends, the hunt was definitely on to take out the doctor who had been creating them. With the heroes storming Garaki’s hospital en masse, the bunny hero Miruko begins cutting through the Nomu with some devastating kicks.

As Garaki is about to be captured, he is luckily able to release his “high end Nomu”, some of the most powerful experiments he has created to date who swarm the rabbit hero. With the Nomu clearly getting their appearance from deceased heroes and villains, they quickly take down Miruko, allowing Garaki to escape.

The Nomu themselves look quite different from the ones we’ve seen before, clearly taking on the appearance of heroes and villains that are either deceased or still walking among the land of the living. As we’ve seen from Garaki’s masterpieces, the biological experiments have been given a ton of different quirks that make them some of the biggest guns that the Paranormal Liberation Front currently have pointed at the heroes at the moment. With Shigaraki being beefed up to a ludicrous degree thanks to the doctor’s science, it’s clear that this super villain army is going to be one of the toughest challenges the heroes have ever had to face.

What do you think of these "High End Nomu"? Do you think the heroes of My Hero Academia stand a chance against the Paranormal Liberation Front?