Will My Hero Academia's Creator Quit The Series Over Fan Backlash?

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours. 2020 has seen My Hero Academia undergo a lot of controversy for a such a short period of time. With the introduction of the Paranormal Liberation Front's mad doctor, Kyudai Garaki, the scientist's original name in print had to be changed due to its similarities to that of grisly Japanese war crimes committed in the past. Only days following this controversy, readers discovered that fan favorite Bakugo happened to have his birthday fall on April 20th, which was the same date as the German dictator infamous for World War 2. Needless to say, it has been a rough few weeks for series creator Kohei Horikoshi, but could this spell the end for the popular franchise?

In the past, Kohei has run into some problems with his series, most specifically when a number of fans sent the mangaka death threats over the progression of Endeavor's character. With the threats causing him to suffer a depression and contemplate ending the series entirely, we are crossing our fingers that the story of My Hero Academia will continue following this string of controversies that arrived in 2020.

Following both the doctor's name being changed and Horikoshi apologizing for the birthday incident, we are left to wonder if this could spell the end for My Hero Academia when all is said and done. We hope that the series has a long and bright future ahead of it, as there are clearly still years of potential new stories for the students of UA Academy to undergo moving forward.

My Hero Academia has influenced millions of readers and viewers of its manga and anime respectively, becoming one of the most popular franchises in the world today. Fans have attempted to spread the word for their support of Kohei specifically, creating a hashtag that has been shared thousands of times across social media to encourage the mangaka to not end the series.

We can't tell the future as to whether or not My Hero Academia will come to a close under the pen of Kohei Horikoshi, but the series continues to be one of the best anime stories on the market today, so we'll be continuing to hope for the best from this situation and that the story will continue for years to come.

Do you think that My Hero Academia may come to an end as a result of the recent controversies? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.