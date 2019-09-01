My Hero Academia May Have Secretly Killed a Major Pro Hero

My Hero Academia fans know the series is growing more and more complicated thanks to its manga. While the anime prepares to go in on season four, the manga is way ahead of audiences with its current arc. These days, the League of Villains is more powerful than ever after a merger, and that is not all.

As the manga would have it, it seems a major Pro Hero died… or it wants everyone to see it that way.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it honed in on the aftermath of Shigaraki fighting Re-Destro. As chapter 240 went on, fans were met with a surprise update on Hawks as the Pro Hero continues to work on infiltrating the gang. The last time fans saw the hero, he was conflicted over whether he could bring a comrade of his to the League dead, and it seems he did just that.

One scene shows Hawks meeting with Dabi, and it is there the hero brings a duffle bag to the baddie. When Dabi opens the bag, he sees what is inside, and it is the body of Best Jeanist. Or at least, that is what Dabi believes.

“Hah! Whether this is really him or not, clearly you actually killed someone,” Dabi told Hawks after opening the bag.

Hawks keeps his cool in the face of such an accusation, but fans are not convinced Best Jeanist is really dead. Even Dabi is quick to put doubt on the corpse, and fans can see why. Hawks is simply an undercover agent trying to learn more about the League; He has no reason to actually kill Best Jeanist, and he could have simply urged the Pro Hero into hiding while Hawks faked the man’s death. Now, readers are eager to see what is coming next for the Number Two hero, and they are rather sure Hawks is well over his head in all of this.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.