‘My Hero Academia’ Teases A Dangerous New Quirk

My Hero Academia has all sorts of heroes, but villains are never underrepresented in the series. For guys like Izuku Midoriya to shine, they have to have bad guys who bring out the best in their heroics. Right now, the lead of My Hero Academia is working out his morals as he takes on two new villains, and it seems one of them will reveal their Quirk soon.

So, spoilers below!

Recently, My Hero Academia came out with its new chapter, and the update saw Izuku go up against his newest opponent. UA Academy is ready to throw its annual cultural festival, but Izuku isn’t as concerned about the event as he is the two villains trying to break into the school. The hero stopped Gentle and La Brava as the pair attempted to sneak into the cultural festival, and Izuku had to face the former in a fight.

As it turns out, Izuku is doing pretty good for himself these days, and the fight works in his favor at first. Thanks to his new support gloves, the hero can better manage his One For All finger flicks, but Gentle has his own powers. His rubbery gifts help him ensnare Izuku in a trap as Gentle tries to hit a wayward onlooker with a beam. Being a hero, Izuku goes to stop the fallout, but he keeps trying to hit Gentle from afar as the villains get away even though he’s stuck holding a massive support beam.

It’s that tenacity that irks Gentle’s partner-in-crime, and La Brava finally makes a move to act herself. “That kid, he never gives up either, does he,” the girl asks. “Guess I’ll have to use it… my Quirk.”

Chapter 177 ends before My Hero Academia can explain what La Brava’s powers are, but fans have their guesses. The girl seems unwilling to use her power offensively, so it is either too strong to use often or not meant for attacking. Given her interest in deterring Izuku, it isn’t impossible for La Brava to have some sort of memory-altering or manipulative Quirk. Her circular pupils could help her hypnotize Izuku for all fans know, giving her a way to scrub the trio’s meet-up from his mind and giving Gentle a window to enter UA Academy without being stopped.

