My Hero Academia Reveals the First Rule to Being a Pro Hero

My Hero Academia fans think Endeavor is a lot of things… and a teacher is not one of them. Yes, the guy may be the Top Hero in Japan, but fans know that means little in the long run. Endeavor has a nasty history of abuse and all-over awfulness, but he is hoping to redeem himself somewhat thanks to a new work study.

Recently, the manga began a new arc, and it was there fans moved away from the series’ focus on villains. They returned to Izuku at school, and fans have since seen the boy take up a work study with Bakugo and Todoroki under Endeavor. It was there the man shared some brusque words with his lackeys, and he shared one of the first rules of being a Pro Hero.

When running around the city, Endeavor chastises Bakugo for running his big mouth. The younger boy thinks he could beat the Flame Hero if his armor didn’t creak in the winter. Not only does Endeavor think the boy is blowing smoke, but the Pro Hero reminds Bakugo there is no room for excuses in his profession.

“Excuses don’t matter when you show up late. This ain’t school. There are more than grades at stake if you’re too slow. We’re talking lives,” Endeavor says.

Of course, he highlights the lesson with a rather daring save. Endeavor keeps a car from running over a poor woman, and he leaves his new students with one final lesson before heading off to his next job.

“You’ve learned a lot in the classroom. But here, at my side, in the ultimate training environment is where those lessons will really take root in you.”

In the end, school lessons and exercise activities can only do so much. What educates a person is their ability to work in the field, and Class 1-A knows that. Their unexpected fight with the League of Villains during semester one was brutal, but it made them better. And if Izuku wants to become a Pro Hero, then Endeavor’s lessons are some he will need to commit to memory.

