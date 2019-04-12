‘My Hero Academia’ Shows How Far Shigaraki Will Go for the League of Villains

My Hero Academia has pushed the boundaries with Shigaraki, and the boy has yet to break. Despite his childhood trauma, the League of Villains leader is rock solid when it comes to his mission, and he will not let anything get in the way. Or, as of late, anyone.

Recently, My Hero Academia showed how far Shigaraki will go to make his master proud. All For One may be in jail following his fight with All Might, but the League of Villains must live on. If Shigaraki is ever going to kill the symbol, he needs to make himself a bigger threat than ever before, and he has to beat Gigantomachia to do that.

The manga’s latest chapter checks in on Shigaraki as he is fighting the hulking baddie. The League leader learned a former doctor of All For One is willing to bankroll the group should Shigaraki make this giant respect him. However, the task is harder than it sounds, and Shigaraki has been at it for awhile.

“It’s been a month and a half since then,” the manga explains as the two battle. “Gigantomachia still hasn’t come to accept Shigaraki. The big guy can keep attacking without rest for 48 hours and 44 minutes straight.”

Continuing, the manga shows how determined Shigaraki has been while fighting nonstop.

“For the past month and a half, Shigaraki’s barely been sleeping. But even with the giant pushing him to the brink, he somehow manages to keep smiling. Then there’s the rest of us since Gigantomachia’s primary target is his master’s successor. He doesn’t care if we wonder off so we take shifts, attempting to conquer the giant alongside Shigaraki.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

