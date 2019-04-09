‘My Hero Academia’ Update Reveals Toga’s New Crush

My Hero Academia is not the kind of series to make its villains lovable, but fans are the ultimate judge of that. To date, the fandom has come to embrace most of the League of Villains, but few have been accepted like Toga. The vixen has become a fan-favorite character, and a new update has got fans falling even harder for Toga.

After all, it turns out Toga has fallen for Ochaco Uraraka, and fans are happy to hear it.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans once again met up with Toga. The villain was seen chatting with her comrades while Shigaraki kept fighting Gigantomachia. It was then Toga got asked why she stuck with the League of Villains since it has moved on from Stain, her first love.

Soooo yeah, Toga loves Ochako for real and Horikoshi said “pansexual&bisexual rights” with this one. pic.twitter.com/ddtdDcAhd7 — 💥Roo💥 (@Color_Division) April 7, 2019

However, it turns out the mass murderer is not her only love.

“I love Stainy. I love Izuku and Ochaco, too! And I wanna become everyone that I love,” the girl said.

The comment comes not too long after fans raised up discussion about Toga’s sexuality. In the past, fans questioned whether the girl identified as pansexual, and those debates fired up after character details about her were released by creator Kohei Horikoshi. According to reports, her concept design art featured a line describing Toga as someone who “falls in love with people and wants to become them” and that “it doesn’t matter if it’s a guy or girl.”

For some time now, My Hero Academia fans wondered if Toga came to crush on Ochaco following their fight during the “U.A. Training Camp” arc. Now, it seems that notion has been confirmed, so there is no telling who Toga will come to crush on next.

So, what do you make of Toga's obsession with Ochaco?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

