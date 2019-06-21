My Hero Academia Gets Spot-On MCU Makeover

My Hero Academia is edging ever closer to its upcoming release of the widely anticipated fourth season, giving a larger role to the “Big Three” of UA Academy and presenting new challenges to the cast of teenagers looking to become professional heroes. With fans becoming antsy for these new adventures, it’s no wonder that some artist may be looking to introduce the classmates in entirely new lights, perhaps lights emphasized by the stones placed on a certain gauntlet of infinity? One Reddit user merged the two worlds faster than you can say “amalgam”.

Reddit User Bebelhl put his pens to good use by merging the Marvel Cinematic Universe with that of My Hero Academia, with Deku front and center wielding the godlike power of the Infinity Gauntlet:

The various heroes of My Hero Academia hold a lot of similar qualities as the heroes of Marvel’s insanely popular movie franchise. Some can be impulsive, some can crack a quick joke under pressure, but they all bring it to the table when danger arises. With Avengers: Endgame nearing ever closer to overtaking James Cameron’s Avatar at the box office, the two franchises seem like a match made in heaven.

Endgame represented a build up of ten years of storytelling, starting with Robert Downey Jr’s introduction as Tony Stark in Iron Man. While My Hero Academia has a ways to go before it can hit this franchise’s height, we’ll have to check back at season 10 to see if Midoriya and company are managing to take the world by storm in a similar fashion. The heroes’ designs certainly lend themselves to be combined here, and we think that a young Peter Parker would be able to fit in well within the halls of UA Academy among these “quirky” students.

What do you think of this fusion between My Hero Academia and the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If the two franchises were to come to blows, who would be the winner? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics, anime, and/or the Amalgam universe!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.