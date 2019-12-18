My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Why Mei Hatsume is a Fan-Favorite

Kohei Horikoshi has introduced fans to many heroes and heroes-in-training over the course of My Hero Academia‘s five year run thus far, but many of the fan-favorites don’t make as many appearances as they should. One great example is the support course’s Mei Hatsume, who made a major impact on the series during the Sports Festival arc thanks to her unique and quirky personality and fun gadgets. Fans were delighted to see Hatsume make a return to the series during the third season of the anime, but it’s been quite a while since she’s made an appearance since.

But thanks to fun cosplay such as this example from artist @elizabethrage (who you can find on Instagram here), now fans have been given a great reminder as to why Hatsume is such a big hit with fans and an even better argument for why the character should be popping up in the anime or manga much more often than she does now. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Rage (@elizabethrage) on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:00am PST

Although there was a tease that Hatsume would be more involved with the series than she already is as she’s taken up workshop studies under the pro hero Power Loader — who also mentioned that engineers like Hatsume are crucial to Izuku Midoriya’s growth — she unfortunately has not made an appearance since then. It seemed like she would play a role in helping to advance Midoriya’s gear moving forward, but apparently it’s been more of an off-screen support role.

This is fine in theory as Hatsume isn’t exactly at the center of the action currently going on in Season 4 and beyond, but the series is definitely missing out on the quirky kind of fun that Hatsume instantly brings to the series with each of her appearances. But at least there are artists keeping the fan-favorite alive through fun cosplay!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.