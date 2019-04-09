‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Size of New Villainous Army

When it comes to villains, My Hero Academia has kept a short leash. A slew have popped up, but much of its attention has gone to the League of Villains. Now, a new threat is on the horizon, and it turns out the army is way stronger than fans thought.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned more about the Liberation Warriors. The group, which is lead by the head of Detnerat, spoke with the League of Villains.

And, as it turns out, the army is way more powerful than the League of Villains.

“You see, we Liberation Warriors have prepared long and hard over many generations for this! We’ve bided out time and spread our roots far and wide. A ‘merry band of revolutionaries’, you say? I’m not fan of such jokes,” Rikiya Yotsubashi, the CEO of Detnerat tells the league.

“There are 11,516 of our fellow Liberation Warriors lying in wait, ready to rise to action. I would be loath to make such a self-deprecating comment, League of Villains.”

As it turns out, there are thousands of members all over the globe, and they are all powerful. The heads of a powerful IT company, political leader, and publisher are all part of the list. So, as you can imagine, this army has not only the numbers but the cash to bolster their goals. Now, the League will need to find a way to fight back, and Shigaraki will surely need help to bring the organization down.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

